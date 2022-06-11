RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Home » Sports » USGA 42nd Curtis Cup…

USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, Pa.
Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70
United States 8½, Great Britain and Ireland 3½
FOUR-BALL

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, GB&I def. Jensen Castle and Rachel Kuehn, United States, 5 and 4.

Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Emilia Migliaccio and Latanna Stone, United States def. Charlotte Heath and Louise Duncan, GB&I, 1 up.

FOURSOMES

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, GB&I vs. Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, halved.

Amari Avery and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Amelia Williamson and Emily Price, GB&I, 2 up.

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I def. Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone, United States, 2 and 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up