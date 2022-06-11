USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

Saturday At Merion Golf Club Ardmore, Pa. Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70 United States 8½, Great Britain and Ireland 3½ FOUR-BALL…

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, GB&I def. Jensen Castle and Rachel Kuehn, United States, 5 and 4.

Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Emilia Migliaccio and Latanna Stone, United States def. Charlotte Heath and Louise Duncan, GB&I, 1 up.

FOURSOMES

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, GB&I vs. Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, halved.

Amari Avery and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Amelia Williamson and Emily Price, GB&I, 2 up.

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I def. Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone, United States, 2 and 1.

