Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 7:35 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 9 1 0 .900 232 182
x-Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 262 243
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
Pittsburgh 1 8 0 .111 126 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 9 1 0 .900 234 169
x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 162 195
Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 9
Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10
Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23

Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

USFL PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, June 25
North

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

South

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 3

North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.

