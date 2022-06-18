US Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Saturday At The Country Club Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 434 443 454-35 Will Zalatoris 424 343 453-33 Matt Fitzpatrick 534 433 444-34 Jon Rahm 444 443 364-36 ___ Par in 434 454 344-35-70—210 Will Zalatoris 434 453 344-34-67—206 Matt Fitzpatrick 534 443 335-34-68—206 Jon Rahm 434 543 336-35-71—206 ___ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.