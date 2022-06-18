US Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At The Country Club
|Brookline, Mass.
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454-35
|Will Zalatoris
|424
|343
|453-33
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|534
|433
|444-34
|Jon Rahm
|444
|443
|364-36
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|344-35-70—210
|Will Zalatoris
|434
|453
|344-34-67—206
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|534
|443
|335-34-68—206
|Jon Rahm
|434
|543
|336-35-71—206
___
