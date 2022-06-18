RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Home » Sports » US Open Leaders Cards

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 8:41 PM

Saturday
At The Country Club
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 434 443 454-35
Will Zalatoris 424 343 453-33
Matt Fitzpatrick 534 433 444-34
Jon Rahm 444 443 364-36

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70—210
Will Zalatoris 434 453 344-34-67—206
Matt Fitzpatrick 534 443 335-34-68—206
Jon Rahm 434 543 336-35-71—206

___

