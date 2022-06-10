RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Civilians flee fighting in east Ukraine | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine | Russia's central bank cuts interest rates
U.S. takes 5-1 lead over GB&I in Curtis Cup at Merion

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 6:57 PM

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery each won two matches Friday at Merion Golf Club to help the United States take a 5-1 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup.

Heck and Kuehn teamed to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller 1-up in the morning four-ball matches. In the afternoon foursomes, Kuehn and Avery topped Caley McGinty and Emily Price 3 and 2, and Heck and Rose Zhang beat Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson 4 and 2.

In the morning, Avery and Megha Ganne edged McGinty and Lauren Walsh 3 and 2.

After another day of four-ball and foursomes matches, the amateur event will close Sunday with eight singles matches. The United States leads the series 30-8-3, winning 12 1/2-7 1/2 last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone also won in the afternoon foursomes for the United States, beating Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan 5 and 3.

GB&I earned its lone point in the morning when Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath beat Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio 2 and 1.

