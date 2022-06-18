U.S. Open Tee Times

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline…

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline (all times ET)

8:49 a.m. _ Harris English, Stewart Hagestad

9 a.m. _ Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Soderberg

9:11 a.m. _ Wil Besseling, Chris Naegel

9:22 a.m. _ Austin Greaser, Tyrrell Hatton

9:33 a.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray

9:44 a.m. _ MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

9:55 a.m. _ Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

10:06 a.m. _ Sam Bennett, Chris Gotterup

10:17 a.m. _ Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott

10:28 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Guido Migliozzi

10:44 a.m. _ Brooks Koepka, Travis Vick

10:55 a.m. _ Justin Rose, Sam Stevens

11:06 a.m. _ Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler

11:17 a.m. _ Andrew Putnam, Xander Schauffele

11:28 a.m. _ Mackenzie Hughes, Marc Leishman

11:39 a.m. _ Richard Bland, Adam Scott

11:50 a.m. _ David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters

12:01 p.m. _ Joohyung Kim, Adam Schenk

12:17 p.m. _ Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale

12:28 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:39 p.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers

12:50 p.m. _ Brian Harman, Davis Riley

1:01 p.m. _ Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

1:12 p.m. _ Min Woo Lee, Sebastian Munoz

1:23 p.m. _ Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

1:34 p.m. _ Matthew NeSmith, Seamus Power

1:50 p.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

2:01 p.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Nick Hardy

2:12 p.m. _ Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy

2:23 p.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

2:34 p.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm

2:45 p.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.