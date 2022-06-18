U.S. Open Tee Times

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline (all times ET)
8:49 a.m. _ Harris English, Stewart Hagestad
9 a.m. _ Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Soderberg
9:11 a.m. _ Wil Besseling, Chris Naegel
9:22 a.m. _ Austin Greaser, Tyrrell Hatton
9:33 a.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray
9:44 a.m. _ MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren
9:55 a.m. _ Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann
10:06 a.m. _ Sam Bennett, Chris Gotterup
10:17 a.m. _ Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott
10:28 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Guido Migliozzi
10:44 a.m. _ Brooks Koepka, Travis Vick
10:55 a.m. _ Justin Rose, Sam Stevens
11:06 a.m. _ Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler
11:17 a.m. _ Andrew Putnam, Xander Schauffele
11:28 a.m. _ Mackenzie Hughes, Marc Leishman
11:39 a.m. _ Richard Bland, Adam Scott
11:50 a.m. _ David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters
12:01 p.m. _ Joohyung Kim, Adam Schenk
12:17 p.m. _ Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale
12:28 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
12:39 p.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers
12:50 p.m. _ Brian Harman, Davis Riley
1:01 p.m. _ Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
1:12 p.m. _ Min Woo Lee, Sebastian Munoz
1:23 p.m. _ Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise
1:34 p.m. _ Matthew NeSmith, Seamus Power
1:50 p.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
2:01 p.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Nick Hardy
2:12 p.m. _ Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy
2:23 p.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
2:34 p.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm
2:45 p.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
