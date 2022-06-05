RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Texas tops Louisiana Tech…

Texas tops Louisiana Tech 5-2, will play for regional title

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 1:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skyler Messinger’s RBI double capped a three-run bottom of the seventh inning and No. 9 overall seed Texas went on to beat Louisiana Tech 5-2 on Saturday in the Austin Regional.

Texas (44-19) advances to the title game on Sunday. The Longhorns will play the winner of Sunday morning’s elimination game between Louisiana Tech (43-20) and Air Force. A loss by the Longhorns would force a Monday finale.

Dylan Campbell’s home run in the second gave Texas a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs pulled even in the fourth on a RBI single by Wade Elliott.

Louisiana Tech got within 4-2 in the eighth on Philip Matulia’s RBI ground out, but Trey Faltine led off with a double in the Longhorns’ half of the eighth and scored on a Mitchell Daly sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.

Tristan Stevens (6-6) picked up the win for Texas with 3 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out five. Starter Lucas Gordon went the first 5 1/3 innings, yielding one run while scattering nine hits.

Kyle Crigger (6-3) pitched the seventh and took the loss for the Bulldogs.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up