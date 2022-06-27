SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Sports » Spain and Portugal meet…

Spain and Portugal meet to discuss bid for 2030 World Cup

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Soccer officials and government authorities from Spain and Portugal met on Monday to discuss a joint bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.

The headquarters of Portugal’s national team was the venue for the presidents of the Portuguese and Spanish soccer federations and government representatives, who finalized details of a bid they said was “entering its final stages.”

Morocco was previously included in talks but was dropped from the project.

Portugal hosted the 2004 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League.

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup and the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It later failed in bids for other Olympic Games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CMMC early adopter program to further spur vendor cyber actions

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real-estate under AIR Commission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up