Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Wednesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €697,405
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, def. Garbine Muguruza (5), Spain, 7-5, 6-3.
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-5, 6-2.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.