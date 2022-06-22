Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Sports » Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 7:27 AM

Wednesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €697,405

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, def. Garbine Muguruza (5), Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-5, 6-2.

