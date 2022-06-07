RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Sports » Romelu Lukaku ruled out…

Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Belgium’s next 2 games

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the national team’s next two Nations League matches because of the ankle injury he picked up against the Netherlands, coach Roberto Martinez said Tuesday.

Lukaku has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Poland and won’t play at Wales on Saturday, Martinez said. Lukaku got injured in the 4-1 loss to the Dutch last week in Brussels.

Martinez said the Chelsea forward’s injury is not “as bad” as initially thought, but Lukaku is also likely to miss Belgium’s game on June 14 in Poland.

“There is a very, very, vey slim option that he can be involved in the last game,” Martinez said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up