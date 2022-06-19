RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » Sports » Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 11:15 PM

Notre Dame Oklahoma
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 6 12 5
Cole lf 5 0 0 0 Spkrman rf 4 1 0 0
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Graham ss 4 1 4 0
Putz 1b 4 1 4 0 Rbrtson 1b 4 0 0 0
Zyska dh 4 0 0 0 Trdaway cf 4 2 3 2
LaManna c 4 1 1 2 Crooks c 5 1 1 0
Brnngan 3b 3 0 0 0 Clark 3b 3 1 1 2
Coetzee rf 4 0 1 0 Ncklaus 2b 4 0 2 1
Prjzner ss 4 0 0 0 Orduno dh 2 0 1 0
Myers cf 2 0 1 0 Pettis lf 4 0 0 0

E_Putz, Graham. 2B_Nicklaus (10), Orduno (3). HR_Lamanna (3). RBI_Lamanna 2 (28), Tredaway 2 (64), Clark 2 (27), Nicklaus (35).

Notre Dame 000 002 000 2-7-1 2
Oklahoma 002 031 00x 6-12-2 6
IP H R ER BB SO
Notre Dame
Temple 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 0
Tyrell L 3 8 5 2 0 2
Bedford 1 2/3 2 1 1 1 1
Brkholz 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Kimball 0 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
Lazzaro 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Dennies 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Oklahoma
Horton W 6 5 2 2 1 11
Godman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Michael 2 2 0 0 0 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

