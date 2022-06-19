Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

Notre Dame Oklahoma ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 6 12…

Notre Dame Oklahoma ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 6 12 5 Cole lf 5 0 0 0 Spkrman rf 4 1 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Graham ss 4 1 4 0 Putz 1b 4 1 4 0 Rbrtson 1b 4 0 0 0 Zyska dh 4 0 0 0 Trdaway cf 4 2 3 2 LaManna c 4 1 1 2 Crooks c 5 1 1 0 Brnngan 3b 3 0 0 0 Clark 3b 3 1 1 2 Coetzee rf 4 0 1 0 Ncklaus 2b 4 0 2 1 Prjzner ss 4 0 0 0 Orduno dh 2 0 1 0 Myers cf 2 0 1 0 Pettis lf 4 0 0 0

E_Putz, Graham. 2B_Nicklaus (10), Orduno (3). HR_Lamanna (3). RBI_Lamanna 2 (28), Tredaway 2 (64), Clark 2 (27), Nicklaus (35).

Notre Dame 000 002 000 2-7-1 — 2 Oklahoma 002 031 00x 6-12-2 — 6

IP H R ER BB SO

Notre Dame Temple 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 0 Tyrell L 3 8 5 2 0 2 Bedford 1 2/3 2 1 1 1 1 Brkholz 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Kimball 0 2/3 0 0 0 2 1 Lazzaro 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Dennies 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Oklahoma Horton W 6 5 2 2 1 11 Godman 1 0 0 0 1 2 Michael 2 2 0 0 0 1

