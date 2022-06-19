Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

|Notre Dame
|
|
|
|
|
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|5
|
|Cole lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spkrman rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graham ss
|4
|1
|4
|0
|
|Putz 1b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|
|Rbrtson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zyska dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trdaway cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|LaManna c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Crooks c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brnngan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clark 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Coetzee rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ncklaus 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Prjzner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Orduno dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pettis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Putz, Graham. 2B_Nicklaus (10), Orduno (3). HR_Lamanna (3). RBI_Lamanna 2 (28), Tredaway 2 (64), Clark 2 (27), Nicklaus (35).
|Notre Dame
|000
|002
|000
|2-7-1
|—
|2
|Oklahoma
|002
|031
|00x
|6-12-2
|—
|6
|Notre Dame
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Temple
|1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Tyrell L
|3
|
|8
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Bedford
|1
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brkholz
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimball
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Lazzaro
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dennies
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Horton W
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Godman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Michael
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Copyright
