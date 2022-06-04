RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia ‘creeping’ advance | U.S. spy agencies review their misses | How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine
NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 12:42 AM

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Texas 7, UCLA 2

Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Florida 7, Oregon St. 1

Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated

Arizona 3, Oregon St. 1, Oregon St. eliminated

Saturday, June 4

Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 8 – Florida vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9 – UCLA vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 10 – Arizona vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN

x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 8

Game 1 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Game 2 – TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Firday, June 10

x-Game 3 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

