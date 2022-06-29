FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Chicago beats Union

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 10:34 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).

Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

