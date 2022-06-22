Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Sports » Minnesota Wild sign F…

Minnesota Wild sign F Connor Dewar to 2-year, $1.6M contract

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed left wing Connor Dewar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract on Wednesday, coming off his rookie season.

Dewar made his NHL debut on Oct. 28 and played in 35 games, with two goals, four assists and 48 hits while playing on the fourth line. The Canadian blocked five shots at Winnipeg on Feb. 8 to tie a franchise single-game record for a rookie. He appeared in one playoff game.

The 23-year-old Dewar, who was a third-round draft pick by the Wild in 2018, got a one-way contract. He played in 19 games in the AHL for Iowa last season, with eight goals and nine assists.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Creating a safe space for IoT

USDA has been trying to consolidate 17 networks for a decade, now it has the money to do it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up