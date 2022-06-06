RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | Live updates | Russia hits Kyiv | How long can Ukraine keep up?
MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 1:11 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich’s equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

