RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .359; J.Martinez, Boston, .347; Devers, Boston, .335; France, Seattle, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Judge, New York, .318; Alvarez, Houston, .315; Kirk, Toronto, .315; Benintendi, Kansas City, .303; J.Crawford, Seattle, .298.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 52; Devers, Boston, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Straw, Cleveland, 40; Springer, Toronto, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Rizzo, New York, 36.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 42; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 83; France, Seattle, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 71; Judge, New York, 71; J.Martinez, Boston, 69; Bichette, Toronto, 68; Arraez, Minnesota, 66; Benintendi, Kansas City, 66; Alvarez, Houston, 63; Hays, Baltimore, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 63.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 22; Gurriel, Houston, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Espinal, Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; O.Miller, Cleveland, 16; Bichette, Toronto, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; White, Texas, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; Semien, Texas, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-2; Cortes, New York, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_Manoah, Toronto, 1.67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.87; Verlander, Houston, 1.95; Cortes, New York, 1.96; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.18; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.31; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; Gausman, Toronto, 2.68; Montgomery, New York, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 98; Cease, Chicago, 89; Cole, New York, 84; Ray, Seattle, 81; Montas, Oakland, 80; Verlander, Houston, 78; Gausman, Toronto, 77; Skubal, Detroit, 75; Eovaldi, Boston, 72; Cortes, New York, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; L.Severino, New York, 71.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up