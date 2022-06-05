RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Louisville pounds Michigan 20-1 to force Monday finale

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 9:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Metzinger hit two home-runs and a double, driving in five runs, to power Louisville to a 20-1 romp over Michigan on Sunday in the Louisville Regional, forcing a Monday showdown for a Super Regional berth.

The Cardinals took control early with a four-run first inning. Levi Usher had a two-run single after two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Logan Beard added a two-out two-run single.

Louisville added three more runs in the second on Metzinger’s first homer — a two-run shot — and Cameron Masterman’s RBI double.

Metzinger added a run-scoring double in the fifth and a two-run shot in the ninth. Masterson homered with a runner on in the fifth. Dalton Rushing had two hits and scored four runs.

The Wolverines’ lone run came on a homer by Joey Velazquez in the bottom of the third that made it 7-1.

Riley Phillips (5-1) pitched the first five innings to get the win. He allowed one run on two hits, striking out 11 with no walks. Evan Webster allowed just one hit in four shutout innings to notch his first save.

