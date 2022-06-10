LIV Golf London Par Scores

|Friday
|At Centurian Club
|St. Albans, England
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70
|a-amateur
|Second Round
Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 65-66_131 -9
Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 66-68_134 -6
Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 70-66_136 -4
Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 70-67_137 -3
Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 69-70_139 -1
Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 69-70_139 -1
Scott Vincent, Smash GC 67-72_138 -1
Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 67-72_139 -3
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 73-67_140 E
Branden Grace, Stinger GC 68-72_140 E
Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 70-70_140 E
Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 72-69_141 +1
Talor Gooch, Torque GC 71-70_141 +1
Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 71-70_141 +1
Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 72-69_141 +1
Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75-66_141 +1
Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 68-74_142 +2
a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 73-69_142 +2
Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 71-71_142 +2
Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 70-72_142 +2
Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 73-70_143 +3
Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 69-74_143 +3
J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 73-70_143 +3
Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 73-70_143 +3
Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 71-72_143 +3
Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 73-71_144 +4
Matthew Jones, Punch GC 74-70_144 +4
Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 69-75_144 +4
Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 74-70_144 +4
Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 75-69_144 +4
James Piot, Fireballs GC 71-73_144 +4
Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 73-72_145 +5
Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 74-71_145 +5
Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 71-74_145 +5
Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 73-72_145 +5
Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 75-71_146 +6
Richard Bland, Crushers GC 73-74_147 +7
Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 78-69_147 +7
Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 70-77_147 +7
a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 74-74_148 +8
Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 77-72_149 +9
Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 73-76_149 +9
Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 77-73_150 +10
a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 78-72_150 +10
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 76-79_155 +15
Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 75-80_155 +15
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 76-82_158 +18
Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 82-77_159 +19
|Teams Scores
Stinger GC -4_ -13
Crushers GC -5_ -8
4 Aces GC -3_ -4
Majesticks GC -1_ -3
Hy Flyers GC +1_ -2
Punch GC -3_ +1
Cleeks GC -2_ +1
Smash GC +1_ +1
Fireballs GC E_ +2
Torque GC +2_ +3
Iron Heads GC +5_ +6
Niblicks GC +1_ +8
