LIV Golf London Par Scores

Friday At Centurian Club St. Albans, England Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70 a-amateur Second Round Charl Schwartzel, Stinger…

Friday At Centurian Club St. Albans, England Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70 a-amateur Second Round

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 65-66_131 -9

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 66-68_134 -6

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 70-66_136 -4

Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 70-67_137 -3

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 69-70_139 -1

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 69-70_139 -1

Scott Vincent, Smash GC 67-72_138 -1

Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 67-72_139 -3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 73-67_140 E

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 68-72_140 E

Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 70-70_140 E

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 72-69_141 +1

Talor Gooch, Torque GC 71-70_141 +1

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 71-70_141 +1

Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 72-69_141 +1

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75-66_141 +1

Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 68-74_142 +2

a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 73-69_142 +2

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 71-71_142 +2

Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 70-72_142 +2

Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 73-70_143 +3

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 69-74_143 +3

J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 73-70_143 +3

Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 73-70_143 +3

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 71-72_143 +3

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 73-71_144 +4

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 74-70_144 +4

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 69-75_144 +4

Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 74-70_144 +4

Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 75-69_144 +4

James Piot, Fireballs GC 71-73_144 +4

Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 73-72_145 +5

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 74-71_145 +5

Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 71-74_145 +5

Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 73-72_145 +5

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 75-71_146 +6

Richard Bland, Crushers GC 73-74_147 +7

Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 78-69_147 +7

Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 70-77_147 +7

a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 74-74_148 +8

Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 77-72_149 +9

Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 73-76_149 +9

Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 77-73_150 +10

a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 78-72_150 +10

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 76-79_155 +15

Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 75-80_155 +15

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 76-82_158 +18

Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 82-77_159 +19

Teams Scores

Stinger GC -4_ -13

Crushers GC -5_ -8

4 Aces GC -3_ -4

Majesticks GC -1_ -3

Hy Flyers GC +1_ -2

Punch GC -3_ +1

Cleeks GC -2_ +1

Smash GC +1_ +1

Fireballs GC E_ +2

Torque GC +2_ +3

Iron Heads GC +5_ +6

Niblicks GC +1_ +8

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.