LIV Golf London Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 6:28 PM

Friday
At Centurian Club
St. Albans, England
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70
a-amateur
Second Round

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 65-66_131    -9

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 66-68_134    -6

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 70-66_136    -4

Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 70-67_137    -3

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 69-70_139    -1

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 69-70_139    -1

Scott Vincent, Smash GC 67-72_138    -1

Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 67-72_139    -3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 73-67_140     E

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 68-72_140     E

Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 70-70_140     E

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 72-69_141    +1

Talor Gooch, Torque GC 71-70_141    +1

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 71-70_141    +1

Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 72-69_141    +1

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75-66_141    +1

Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 68-74_142    +2

a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 73-69_142    +2

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 71-71_142    +2

Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 70-72_142    +2

Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 73-70_143    +3

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 69-74_143    +3

J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 73-70_143    +3

Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 73-70_143    +3

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 71-72_143    +3

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 73-71_144    +4

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 74-70_144    +4

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 69-75_144    +4

Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 74-70_144    +4

Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 75-69_144    +4

James Piot, Fireballs GC 71-73_144    +4

Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 73-72_145    +5

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 74-71_145    +5

Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 71-74_145    +5

Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 73-72_145    +5

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 75-71_146    +6

Richard Bland, Crushers GC 73-74_147    +7

Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 78-69_147    +7

Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 70-77_147    +7

a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 74-74_148    +8

Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 77-72_149    +9

Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 73-76_149    +9

Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 77-73_150   +10

a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 78-72_150   +10

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 76-79_155   +15

Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 75-80_155   +15

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 76-82_158   +18

Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 82-77_159   +19

Teams Scores

Stinger GC -4_ -13

Crushers GC -5_  -8

4 Aces GC -3_  -4

Majesticks GC -1_  -3

Hy Flyers GC +1_  -2

Punch GC -3_  +1

Cleeks GC -2_  +1

Smash GC +1_  +1

Fireballs GC  E_  +2

Torque GC +2_  +3

Iron Heads GC +5_  +6

Niblicks GC +1_  +8

