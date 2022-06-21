Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Kerber completes win, Lisicki marks comeback at Bad Homburg

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 3:20 PM

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep were among the first-round winners Tuesday at the Bad Homburg Open as Sabine Lisicki won a main-draw WTA Tour match for the first time since 2018 after long injury setbacks.

Defending champion Kerber completed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anastasia Gasanova after being made to wait overnight when a rain-delayed schedule forced the match to be suspended midway through the first set on Monday.

Halep moved into the second round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova, former U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu swept aside Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1, and French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina saw off Jule Niemeier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in their second-round match.

Former Wimbledon finalist Lisicki has been plagued by repeated knee injuries and is playing with a wild card in Bad Homburg. She beat fellow German Tamara Korpatsch 6-4, 7-6 (5) in their first-round contest for her first win in four years in a full WTA Tour event.

Sixth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Alison van Uytvanck to reach the second round.

