RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Sports » Jordan Smith takes 2-stroke…

Jordan Smith takes 2-stroke lead at European Open

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINSEN, Germany (AP) — Jordan Smith surged into a two-stroke lead in the second round of the European Open on Friday, seeking his second tour win five years after his first came at the same venue.

Smith hit a 4-under-par 68 on a day when several of the other early contenders struggled.

The English player’s only previous win on tour came at the 2017 European Open, also held at the Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg.

Smith and second-placed Victor Perez, winner of the Dutch Open on Sunday, were the only players to post scores under par on each of the first two days.

Julien Brun and joint first-round leader Joakim Lagergren were each three strokes off the lead on 3 under, along with Danish golfer Niklas Nørgaard Møller, who had the best round of the day with a 5-under 67.

Last year’s winner, Marcus Armitage, was tied for seventh on 1 under par.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up