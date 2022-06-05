Frank J. Selke Trophy Winners

Past winners of the National Hockey League’s Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the best defensive forward:
2022 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2021 — Aleksander Barkov, Florida
2020 — Sean Couturier, Philadelphia
2019 — Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis
2018 — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles
2017 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2016 — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles
2015 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2014 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2013 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago
2012 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2011 — Ryan Kesler, Vancouver
2010 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2009 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2008 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit
2007 — Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina
2006 — Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Kris Draper, Detroit
2003 — Jere Lehtinen, Dallas
2002 — Michael Peca, N.Y. Islanders
2001 — John Madden, New Jersey
2000 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit
1999 — Jere Lehtinen, Dallas
1998 — Jere Lehtinen, Dallas
1997 — Michael Peca, Buffalo
1996 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit
1995 — Ron Francis, Pittsburgh
1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit
1993 — Doug Gilmour, Toronto
1992 — Guy Carbonneau, Montreal
1991 — Dirk Graham, Chicago
1990 — Rick Meagher, St. Louis
1989 — Guy Carbonneau, Montreal
1988 — Guy Carbonneau, Montreal
1987 — Dave Poulin, Philadelphia
1986 — Troy Murray, Chicago
1985 — Craig Ramsay, Buffalo
1984 — Doug Jarvis, Washington
1983 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia
1982 — Steve Kasper, Boston
1981 — Bob Gainey, Montreal
1980 — Bob Gainey, Montreal
1979 — Bob Gainey, Montreal
1978 — Bob Gainey, Montreal
