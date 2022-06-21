Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Sports » Eto'o given suspended prison…

Eto’o given suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o has been given a suspended prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud during the time he played for Barcelona, a Spanish court said on Tuesday.

In an agreement with tax authorities, Eto’o received a 22-month prison sentence and will repay nearly 4 million euros ($4.2 million) in taxes owed. He avoided serving time because in Spain sentences shorter than two years can be suspended for first-time offenders.

Eto’o, who was also fined, accepted the conviction but blamed his representative, José Maria Mesalles, for what happened. Mesalles was handed a one-year prison sentence.

The 41-year-old Eto’o played for Barcelona from 2004-09, helping it win two Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.

He retired as a player a few years ago and is currently the president of the Cameroonian football federation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

State Dept. 'Data for Diplomacy' winner recognized for COVID-19, air quality projects

NASA executive discusses his approach to leadership

MSPB making ‘good headway’ through case backlog, acting chairwoman Harris says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up