Errani upsets No 2 seed Brengle at Veneto Open

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 6:44 AM

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Italian player Sara Errani upset second-seeded Madison Brengle of the United States in the opening round of the Veneto Open on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Errani, who had a career-high world ranking of fifth but was now No. 213, beat Brengle 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. The 32-year-old Brengle is ranked 57th.

Errani double-faulted on her first match point at 5-4 in the third set and wasted another three match points in her next service game before sealing the match with a delightful lob.

German player Tatjana Maria also needed three sets to see off Dutch opponent Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. Organizers are using former soccer fields, and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon,” in homage to Wimbledon.

