Ecuador keeps World Cup spot as FIFA rejects Chile complaint

ZURICH (AP) — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup on Friday when a FIFA legal ruling rejected a…

ZURICH (AP) — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup on Friday when a FIFA legal ruling rejected a complaint by Chile about an alleged ineligible player.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee closed the proceedings in the claim that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo, who played in eight qualifying games, is actually Colombian.

Chile’s soccer federation claimed to have documents proving Castillo was ineligible.

Ecuador risked forfeiting all eight games as 3-0 losses and dropping from fourth place in the South American qualifying group that ended in March. Chile would have risen to fourth in the standings.

Chile can challenge the ruling at FIFA’s appeals committee and potentially later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The World Cup draw was already made April 1.

Ecuador was drawn in a group with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.