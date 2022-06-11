RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Bender, Jones spark Charlotte FC to 2-0 win over Red Bulls

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 5:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ben Bender scored a deflected goal from outside the box in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to spark Charlotte FC to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Bender, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, scored his third goal for Charlotte (6-8-1) after taking a pass from Christian Ortíz. His first two goals came on penalty kicks.

Charlotte’s second goal didn’t come until the first minute of second-half stoppage time when Derrick Jones found the net for the first time this season. Sergio Ruiz and Andre Shinyashiki had assists.

Charlotte outshot the Red Bulls (6-4-5) 11-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved the only shot he faced to notch a clean sheet for Charlotte. Carlos Miguel saved three of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

