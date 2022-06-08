Belmont Odds

The field for Saturday’s 154th Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:
|1. We the People
|Flavien
|Prat
|2-1
|2. Skippylongstocking
|Manny
|Franco
|20-1
|3. Nest
|Jose
|Ortiz
|8-1
|4. Rich Strike
|Sonny
|Prat
|7-2
|5. Creative Minister
|Brian
|Hernandez
|Jr
|6-1
|6. Mo Donegal
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr
|5-2
|7. Golden Glider
|Dylan
|Davis
|20-1
|8. Barber Road
|Joel
|Rosario
|10-1
Trainers (by post position): 1, Rudolph Brisset. 2, Saffie Joseph Jr. 3, Todd Pletcher. 4, Eric Reed. 5, Kenny McPeek. 6, Todd Pletcher. 7, Mark Casse. 8, Johnny Ortiz.
Owners (by post position): 1, WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm. 2, Daniel Alonso. 3, Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House. 4, RED TR-Racing. Racing and Gainesway Thoroughbreds. 5, Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing. 6, Donegal Racing and Repole Stable. 7, Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad. 8, WSS Racing.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $800,000. Post time: 6:44 p.m. EDT.
