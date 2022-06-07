RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
Belmont Odds

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 7:11 PM

The field for Saturday’s 154th Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:

1. We the People Flavien Prat 2-1
2. Skippylongstocking Manny Franco 20-1
3. Nest Jose Ortiz 8-1
4. Rich Strike Sonny Prat 7-2
5. Creative Minister Brian Hernandez Jr 6-1
6. Mo Donegal Irad Ortiz Jr 5-2
7. Golden Glider Dylan Davis 20-1
8. Barber Road Joel Rosario 10-1

Trainers (by post position): 1, Rudolph Brisset. 2, Saffie Joseph Jr. 3, Todd Pletcher. 4, Eric Reed. 5, Kenny McPeek. 6, Todd Pletcher. 7, Mark Casse. 8, Johnny Ortiz.

Owners (by post position): 1, WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm. 2, Daniel Alonso. 3, Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House. 4, RED TR-Racing. Racing and Gainesway Thoroughbreds. 5, Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing. 6, Donegal Racing and Repole Stable. 7, Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad. 8, WSS Racing.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $800,000. Post time: 11 a.m. EDT.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

