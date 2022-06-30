FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 20 .737 _
Boston 43 33 .566 13
Toronto 42 33 .560 13½
Tampa Bay 40 34 .541 15
Baltimore 35 42 .455 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 35 .551 _
Cleveland 38 34 .528 2
Chicago 35 39 .473 6
Detroit 29 45 .392 12
Kansas City 27 47 .365 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 47 27 .635 _
Texas 36 38 .486 11
Los Angeles 37 41 .474 12
Seattle 36 41 .468 12½
Oakland 25 52 .325 23½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 29 .618 _
Atlanta 44 32 .579 3
Philadelphia 39 37 .513 8
Miami 34 40 .459 12
Washington 29 49 .372 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 33 .571 _
St. Louis 43 35 .551
Pittsburgh 30 45 .400 13
Chicago 29 46 .387 14
Cincinnati 26 48 .351 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 46 28 .622 _
San Diego 46 31 .597
San Francisco 40 34 .541 6
Arizona 34 42 .447 13
Colorado 33 43 .434 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-9) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-5) at Houston (Javier 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-8), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

