Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 18 .735 _
Toronto 39 30 .565 11½
Boston 38 31 .551 12½
Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13
Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 28 .556 _
Minnesota 38 31 .551 _
Chicago 33 34 .493 4
Detroit 26 42 .382 11½
Kansas City 25 42 .373 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 43 25 .632 _
Texas 32 35 .478 10½
Los Angeles 33 38 .465 11½
Seattle 30 39 .435 13½
Oakland 23 46 .333 20½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 26 .634 _
Atlanta 39 30 .565 5
Philadelphia 36 33 .522 8
Miami 30 36 .455 12½
Washington 25 46 .352 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 31 .557 _
St. Louis 39 31 .557 _
Pittsburgh 28 39 .418
Chicago 25 43 .368 13
Cincinnati 23 44 .343 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 41 25 .621 _
San Diego 43 27 .614 _
San Francisco 38 29 .567
Arizona 32 38 .457 11
Colorado 30 38 .441 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up