All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 18 .735 _ Toronto 39 30 .565 11½ Boston 38 31 .551 12½ Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13 Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 35 28 .556 _ Minnesota 38 31 .551 _ Chicago 33 34 .493 4 Detroit 26 42 .382 11½ Kansas City 25 42 .373 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 43 25 .632 _ Texas 32 35 .478 10½ Los Angeles 33 38 .465 11½ Seattle 30 39 .435 13½ Oakland 23 46 .333 20½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 26 .634 _ Atlanta 39 30 .565 5 Philadelphia 36 33 .522 8 Miami 30 36 .455 12½ Washington 25 46 .352 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 39 31 .557 _ St. Louis 39 31 .557 _ Pittsburgh 28 39 .418 9½ Chicago 25 43 .368 13 Cincinnati 23 44 .343 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 25 .621 _ San Diego 43 27 .614 _ San Francisco 38 29 .567 3½ Arizona 32 38 .457 11 Colorado 30 38 .441 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

