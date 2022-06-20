Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Home » Sports » Auburn 6, Stanford 2

Auburn 6, Stanford 2

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 5:40 PM

Auburn Stanford
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 34 2 8 2
Rmbusch 3b 5 2 2 0 Jones cf 4 1 1 0
Moore ss 3 0 1 1 Graham 1b 4 0 1 0
DChiara 1b 4 1 0 0 Barrera 2b 4 0 1 1
Peirce rf 4 1 1 2 Mntgmry rf 3 0 0 0
Carlson dh 5 0 1 0 Huff c 4 0 0 0
Foster 2b 3 0 2 3 Bowser 3b 4 0 0 0
Howell cf 4 0 2 0 Troy dh 4 1 1 0
LaRue c 4 0 0 0 Park lf 4 0 1 0
Bello lf 2 1 1 0 Crmpton ss 3 0 3 1
Ware pr/lf-lf 1 1 1 0

2B_Rambusch (13), Peirce (7), Carlson (11), Foster 2 (11), Barrera (19), Troy (15), Crampton 2 (9). RBI_Moore (38), Peirce 2 (30), Foster 3 (47), Barrera (53), Crampton (40).

Auburn 000 004 200 6-11-0 6
Stanford 110 000 000 2-8-0 2
IP H R ER BB SO
Auburn
Bright W 5 5 2 2 0 8
Sheehan 1 2/3 2 0 0 1 3
Brkhltr S 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 5
Stanford
Dowd 4 3 0 0 1 6
Mathews L 3 6 6 6 2 1
Pancer 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bruno 1 0 0 0 1 2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

