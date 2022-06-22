Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Arbitration Winners-Losers

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 6:07 PM

Teams 9, Players 4
Winners
Player, Club Asked Offered
Dansby Swanson, Atl $10,000,000 $9,200,000
Andrew Benintendi, KC 8,500,000 7,300,000
Adam Frazier, Sea 8,000,000 6,700,000
Max Fried, Atl 6,850 000 6,600,000
Losers
Player, Club Asked Offered
Adam Duvall, Atl $10,275,000 $9,275,000
Austin Riley, Atl $4,200,000 $3,950,000
Luke Jackson, Atl 4,000,000 3,600,000
Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,150,000 3,400,000
Nicky Lopez, KC 2,950,000 2,550,000
Pablo López, Mia 3,000,000 2,450,000
Jacob Stallings, Mia 3,100,000 2,450,000
Adrian Houser, Mil 3,000,000 2,425,000
Lucas Sims, Cin 1,600,000 1,200,000

