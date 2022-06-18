RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Arbitration Chart

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 4:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the two players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.

Player 2021 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York
Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta
Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

