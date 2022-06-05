2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:
Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales
South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada, Mexico, United States
Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Oceania (0 or 1) —
___
|Asian playoff
|Tuesday, June 7
Australia vs. United Arab Emirates
___
|Intercontinental playoffs
|Winners qualify
|Monday, June 13
Peru vs. Australia-United Arab Emirates winner
|Tuesday, June 14
Costa Rica vs. New Zealand
