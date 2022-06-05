RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 1:56 PM

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is Friday at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada, Mexico, United States

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

___

Asian playoff
Tuesday, June 7

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates

___

Intercontinental playoffs
Winners qualify
Monday, June 13

Peru vs. Australia-United Arab Emirates winner

Tuesday, June 14

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand

