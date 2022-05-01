RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Zurich wins Swiss league, ends 13-year wait for title

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 12:59 PM

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Ending a 13-year wait for a league title, Zurich was crowned champion of Switzerland by winning 2-0 at second-place Basel on Sunday.

Zurich got goals late in the first half from Gambia forward Assan Ceesay and Serbian defender Nikola Boranijašević to move 16 points clear of Basel with four rounds left.

Zurich’s first title since 2009 ended a four-year run by Young Boys and came in coach André Breitenreiter’s first season in Swiss soccer. He previously coached in Germany, including at Schalke and Hannover.

It was a third league title with Zurich for 36-year-old midfielder Blerim Džemail. The Switzerland veteran returned to his boyhood club last season after more than 13 years away playing in England, Italy, Turkey and in MLS with then Montreal Impact.

Zurich will enter the Champions League likely in the second qualifying round that starts July 19.

