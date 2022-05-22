RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
What was decided on final day of Premier League season

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 1:59 PM

LONDON (AP) — A look at what was decided on the final day of the Premier League season:

— Manchester City clinched a sixth title in 11 seasons by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and hold off Liverpool’s challenge.

— Tottenham clinched the fourth and final Champions League place by beating Norwich 5-0.

— Arsenal missed out on the Champions League despite beating Everton 5-1 but qualified for the Europa League.

— Manchester United qualified for the Europa League despite losing its final match of the season 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

— West Ham qualified for the Europa Conference League after losing 3-1 to Brighton.

— Burnley was the final team to be relegated, with its six-season top-flight stint ending with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle

— Leeds stayed in the Premier League after beating Brentford 2-1.

