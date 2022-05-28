RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 6:09 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 6 1 0 .857 152 118
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 141 153
Michigan 1 5 0 .167 104 113
Pittsburgh 1 5 0 .167 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 6 0 0 1.000 162 109
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 136 101
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154
Houston 1 5 0 .167 132 142

___

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 20, Tampa Bay 13

New Orleans vs. Michigan, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

