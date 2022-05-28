USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|152
|118
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|153
|Michigan
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|104
|113
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|76
|138
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|162
|109
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|136
|101
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|154
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|132
|142
___
|Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 20, Tampa Bay 13
New Orleans vs. Michigan, 9 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m.
