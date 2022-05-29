RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Home » Sports » Texas wins second consecutive…

Texas wins second consecutive NCAA rowing championship

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Texas won the first eights final on Sunday by more than five seconds to win a tie-breaker over Stanford and claim the Longhorns’ second consecutive NCAA rowing title.

Texas and Stanford finished each with 124 points and Princeton finished third with 118.

Led by Kaitlin Knifton, seven Longhorns from last year’s national championship Varsity Eight boat returned and beat the second-place Cardinal by almost 5 seconds, finishing in in 6:10.733.

Stanford, which won the program’s second-ever Pac-12 Championship and first since 2014, had its 13th consecutive top-10 finish at the national championship.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up