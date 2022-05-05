RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Salernitana beats Venezia to climb out of relegation zone

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 3:17 PM

ROME (AP) — After spending virtually the entire season in the relegation zone, Salernitana reached the safety spots with a 2-1 win over Venezia in Serie A on Thursday.

Federico Bonazzoli converted a penalty and Simone Verdi scored the winner after Thomas Henry equalized for last-place Venezia.

Salernitana moved up to 17th place, one point ahead of Cagliari. Venezia remained last and dropped seven points behind Salernitana with three matches remaining — virtually ensuring it will be relegated.

Salernitana has won four of its last five matches and is on a five-game unbeaten run.

The match was postponed from January when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s team.

