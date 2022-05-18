RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Home » Sports » Rubio Rubin approved for…

Rubio Rubin approved for switch to Guatemala from US

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has been approved by FIFA to switch his national team affiliation to Guatemala from the United States.

Guatemala’s governing body made the announcement Tuesday.

Rubin, a 26-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, was selected the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth male athlete of the year in 2012 and played for American youth national teams.

He made his senior national team debut in 2014 and has made seven international appearances, all in exhibitions and none since 2018.

Rubin has played for Utrecht (2014-17), Denmark’s Silkeborg (2017), Norway’s Stabaek (2017), Tijuana (2018-20), Dorados (2019-20) and the San Diego Loyal (2002) before joining Salt Lake last year. He has no goals in six matches this season.

His mother is from Guatemala and his father is from Mexico.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

State CIO to leave in June

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up