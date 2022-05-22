RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Sports » Real Salt Lake gets…

Real Salt Lake gets 2 second-half goals, beats Montreal 2-1

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Justen Glad and Sergio Córdova scored in a 12-minute span in the second half, leading Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on Sunday.

Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (6-5-2), which dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Montreal wasted no time seizing the advantage when Ahmed Hamdi found Mihailovic unmarked in the box, giving Montreal the lead 43 seconds in — the club’s third-fastest goal in MLS.

Montreal appeared to move to a two-goal lead 15 minutes later when Mihailovic found a streaking Romell Quioto, but the goal was ruled offside and disallowed.

Real Salt Lake tied the score nine minutes into the second half when Gleb scored his second of the season, heading a corner by Pablo Ruiz.

Just after the 60-minute mark, Córdova converted a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up