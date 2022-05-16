RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » Preakness Odds

Preakness Odds

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The field for Saturday’s 147th Preakness Stakes, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds
1. Simplification John Velazquez 6-1
2. Creative Minister Brian Hernandez Jr. 10-1
3. Fenwick Florent Geroux 50-1
4. Secret Oath Luis Saez 9-2
5. Early Voting Jose Ortiz 7-2
6. Happy Jack Tyler Gaffalione 30-1
7. Armagnac Irad Ortiz Jr. 12-1
8. Epicenter Joel Rosario 6-5
9. Skippylongstocking Junior Alvarado 20-1

Trainers (by post position): 1, Antonio Sano. 2, Kenny McPeek. 3, Kevin McKathan. 4, D. Wayne Lukas. 5, Chad Brown. 6, Doug O’Neill. 7, Tim Yakteen. 8, Steve Asmussen. 9, Saffle Joseph Jr.

Owners (by post position): 1, Tami Bobo, Tristan de Meric. 2, Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, LLC. 3, Villa Rosa Farm, Harlo Stable. 4, Briland Farm. 5, Klaravich Stables Inc. 6, Calumet Farm. 7, SF Racing LLC., Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC., Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC., Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC. 8, Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC. 9, Daniel Alonso.

Weights: 126 each. Distance: 1 3-16 miles. Purse: $1,500,000. First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000. Fourth place: $90,000. Fifth: $45,000. Post time: 7:01 p.m. EDT.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

State CIO to leave in June

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up