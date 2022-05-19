PGA Championship at a glance

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills (all…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills (all times EDT):

Leading: Rory McIlroy at 5-under 65.

Trailing: Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris at 66.

Tiger Tracks: Tiger Woods finished with two bogeys for a 74, his highest start in the PGA Championship since 2015.

Best start: Club pro Jesse Mueller holed out from 102 yards with a wedge for eagle on No. 10, his first hole of his first PGA Championship. He shot 72.

Best finish: McIlroy made an 18-foot birdie put on No. 9 to take his first lead after any round at a major since winning the 2014 PGA.

Long ball: Seven players hit drives of at least 400 yards in the opening round with the wind at their backs. Four were on No. 1, the other three on No. 13. All made par or worse except for Jason Kokrak at No. 1.

Key statistic: McIlroy had his lowest opening round to par in a major since a 5-under 66 at Valhalla in the 2014 PGA Championship. That was the last of his four majors he has won.

Notable: Five of the previous major champions at Southern Hills had at least a share of the lead after the first round. All seven were atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds.

Quotable: “I have to think the members must dread 18. I try to envision how they play it. I don’t know that they can tee off enough forward to enjoy that golf hole.” — Matt Kuchar. The 18th hole yielded only four birdies.

Friday Television: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ESPN+), 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ESPN).

