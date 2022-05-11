RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .354; Anderson, Chicago, .347; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; Margot, Tampa Bay, .337; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; O.Miller, Cleveland, .333; Benintendi, Kansas City, .327; Franco, Tampa Bay, .317; Devers, Boston, .315; Hays, Baltimore, .312.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Judge, New York, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 20; Springer, Toronto, 20; Ward, Los Angeles, 20; Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Bregman, Houston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Anderson, Chicago, 35; Hays, Baltimore, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Benintendi, Kansas City, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Springer, Toronto, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32.

DOUBLES_Espinal, Toronto, 11; Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Devers, Boston, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Robert, Chicago, 6; Anderson, Chicago, 5; Margot, Tampa Bay, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0.

ERA_Kopech, Chicago, 0.93; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.36; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Verlander, Houston, 1.55; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.74; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; Skubal, Detroit, 2.41.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Montas, Oakland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Giolito, Chicago, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 36; Verlander, Houston, 36.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up