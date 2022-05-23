RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 9:51 PM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Anderson, Chicago, .359; J.Martinez, Boston, .349; Devers, Boston, .335; Benintendi, Kansas City, .329; Bogaerts, Boston, .325; France, Seattle, .325; Judge, New York, .325; Trout, Los Angeles, .323; Mancini, Baltimore, .303; Espinal, Toronto, .292.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Devers, Boston, 28; Straw, Cleveland, 28; Ward, Los Angeles, 27; Rizzo, New York, 26; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Bogaerts, Boston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Springer, Toronto, 24; Suárez, Seattle, 24.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; A.García, Texas, 25.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 57; France, Seattle, 55; Anderson, Chicago, 52; Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Judge, New York, 49; Benintendi, Kansas City, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 46; J.Martinez, Boston, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Frazier, Seattle, 43; Mullins, Baltimore, 43; Stanton, New York, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 43.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 15; J.Martinez, Boston, 15; Gurriel, Houston, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 13; K.Hernández, Boston, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Bradley Jr., Boston, 11; Hays, Baltimore, 11.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12; Mateo, Baltimore, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; 6 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; Urquidy, Houston, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.22; Kopech, Chicago, 1.29; Manoah, Toronto, 1.62; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.64; Cortes, New York, 1.80; Skubal, Detroit, 2.22; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.29; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Gausman, Toronto, 2.52; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Cole, New York, 62; Ray, Seattle, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 57; Cortes, New York, 56; Gilbert, Seattle, 55; Montas, Oakland, 55; Eovaldi, Boston, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53.

