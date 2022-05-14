RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Liverpool forward Salah goes off injured during FA Cup final

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 12:38 PM

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah went off injured during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

The English Premier League’s top scorer went down with no other players around him and he received treatment on his right knee before he was able to walk off unaided.

Salah was replaced in the 33rd minute by Diogo Jota with the game locked at 0-0, where it also was at halftime.

The injury comes with Liverpool still chasing the Premier League title with two games remaining and with a Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid in two weeks on May 28.

