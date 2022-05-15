Korn Ferry Tour Knoxville Open Par Scores

Sunday At Holston Hills Country Club Knoxville, Tenn. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,163; Par: 70 Final Round Anders Albertson (500), $135,000…

Anders Albertson (500), $135,000 62-67-65-66_260 -20

Carl Yuan (300), $67,500 68-65-62-66_261 -19

MJ Daffue (190), $45,000 64-65-68-65_262 -18

Sean O’Hair (123), $31,125 65-67-65-67_264 -16

Taylor Montgomery (123), $31,125 65-68-63-68_264 -16

Tano Goya (95), $24,938 68-67-67-64_266 -14

Rob Oppenheim (95), $24,938 65-66-67-68_266 -14

Taylor Dickson (85), $22,125 69-66-67-65_267 -13

Julián Etulain (73), $18,497 67-66-70-65_268 -12

Erik Barnes (73), $18,497 67-67-68-66_268 -12

Tain Lee (73), $18,497 67-68-65-68_268 -12

Augusto Núñez (73), $18,497 66-68-66-68_268 -12

Ryan McCormick (57), $14,375 67-68-70-64_269 -11

Michael Johnson (57), $14,375 70-68-67-64_269 -11

Scott Harrington (57), $14,375 65-72-65-67_269 -11

Ben Griffin (46), $10,223 66-67-71-66_270 -10

Carson Young (46), $10,223 70-67-68-65_270 -10

Jeremy Paul (46), $10,223 66-69-68-67_270 -10

Robby Shelton (46), $10,223 68-67-68-67_270 -10

George Cunningham (46), $10,223 65-66-71-68_270 -10

Ashton Van Horne (46), $10,223 68-65-69-68_270 -10

Michael Kim (46), $10,223 68-69-65-68_270 -10

Justin Suh (46), $10,223 69-66-65-70_270 -10

Sam Stevens (32), $6,040 67-67-70-67_271 -9

Xinjun Zhang (32), $6,040 67-71-66-67_271 -9

Patrick Fishburn (32), $6,040 66-69-69-67_271 -9

Chris Baker (32), $6,040 67-67-69-68_271 -9

Christopher Petefish (32), $6,040 68-67-68-68_271 -9

Akshay Bhatia (32), $6,040 73-63-67-68_271 -9

Tom Whitney (32), $6,040 68-67-66-70_271 -9

Scott Brown (32), $6,040 68-65-67-71_271 -9

Kyle Westmoreland (21), $4,463 70-68-66-68_272 -8

Mark Anguiano (21), $4,463 67-67-70-68_272 -8

Mark Anderson (21), $4,463 66-70-68-68_272 -8

Fabián Gómez (21), $4,463 65-69-69-69_272 -8

T.J. Vogel (21), $4,463 67-67-69-69_272 -8

Dawson Armstrong (21), $4,463 71-66-69-66_272 -8

José de Jesús Rodríguez (21), $4,463 67-66-69-70_272 -8

Jimmy Stanger (21), $4,463 68-67-66-71_272 -8

Turk Pettit (13), $3,605 66-67-71-69_273 -7

Trace Crowe (13), $3,605 72-66-66-69_273 -7

Ben Taylor (13), $3,605 70-68-66-69_273 -7

Martin Flores (13), $3,605 70-66-70-67_273 -7

Martin Contini (13), $3,605 68-67-68-70_273 -7

Zecheng Dou (13), $3,605 67-71-68-67_273 -7

Clay Feagler (13), $3,605 66-71-71-65_273 -7

Brad Brunner (13), $3,605 69-63-68-73_273 -7

Charlie Saxon (8), $3,250 69-68-67-70_274 -6

Kevin Roy (8), $3,250 70-68-67-69_274 -6

David Kocher (8), $3,250 68-69-69-68_274 -6

John Pak (8), $3,250 70-67-69-68_274 -6

Harry Hall (8), $3,250 70-68-68-68_274 -6

Alex Chiarella (8), $3,250 70-68-71-65_274 -6

Theo Humphrey (6), $3,128 69-68-68-70_275 -5

Corey Pereira (6), $3,128 68-67-70-70_275 -5

Sam Saunders (6), $3,128 69-68-69-69_275 -5

MJ Maguire (6), $3,128 68-70-68-69_275 -5

Eric Cole (6), $3,128 65-66-69-75_275 -5

Michael Feagles (6), $3,128 64-71-74-66_275 -5

Garett Reband (4), $3,030 67-69-69-71_276 -4

Pontus Nyholm (4), $3,030 67-68-70-71_276 -4

J.J. Grey (4), $3,030 68-69-68-71_276 -4

Kevin Dougherty (4), $3,030 71-67-67-71_276 -4

Caleb Proveaux (4), $3,030 65-68-73-70_276 -4

Davis Thompson (4), $3,030 70-68-68-70_276 -4

Will Gordon (4), $3,030 65-68-76-67_276 -4

Brent Grant (3), $2,948 66-72-67-72_277 -3

Kevin Yu (3), $2,948 65-72-69-71_277 -3

Vincent Norrman (3), $2,948 71-65-71-70_277 -3

A.J. Crouch (3), $2,948 69-69-69-70_277 -3

Albin Choi (3), $2,888 67-68-71-72_278 -2

Grant Hirschman (3), $2,888 71-66-70-71_278 -2

Cody Gribble (3), $2,888 68-70-69-71_278 -2

Braden Thornberry (3), $2,888 67-69-73-69_278 -2

Trevor Cone (3), $2,850 66-72-70-71_279 -1

Nicolas Echavarria (2), $2,820 71-67-72-70_280 E

Ryan Ruffels (2), $2,820 69-69-72-70_280 E

Bo Van Pelt (2), $2,820 67-71-73-69_280 E

Erik Compton (2), $2,783 68-70-69-74_281 +1

Thomas Forster (2), $2,783 67-71-72-71_281 +1

Chandler Blanchet (2), $2,753 67-70-72-73_282 +2

Tyson Alexander (2), $2,753 70-68-73-71_282 +2

Shawn Stefani (2), $2,730 69-68-72-75_284 +4

