RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » Josh Sargent's season with…

Josh Sargent’s season with Norwich over due to ankle injury

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Josh Sargent’s first season with Norwich is over due to an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, will miss the Canaries’ final four games. He had returned for the April 30 match at Aston Villa when he entered in the 67th minute but was forced off by the injury in the 81st. That was his first action since March 13.

“No surgery is needed for Josh. It will just be a rest period,” Norwich manager Dean Smith said Friday. “He just aggravated it in his first movements during the game, but we all feel that was worth the risk, as does Sarge.”

Sargent was acquired from Werder Bremen in August and scored two goals in 26 Premier League matches, a brace against Watford on Jan. 21. He scored four goals in 29 matches overall, including a pair against Bournemouth in the second round of the League Cup last Aug. 21.

______

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up