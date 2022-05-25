RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Home » Sports » Hansen strikes out 12,…

Hansen strikes out 12, Texas beats Cowboys in tourney opener

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pete Hansen tied a season-high with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, and No. 5 seed Texas beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-0 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Hansen (10-1) threw 122 pitches and didn’t allow an extra-base hit. Tristan Stevens earned his second save of the season.

Austin Todd homered in the seventh for a 2-0 lead and Silas Ardoin added his 11th in the ninth for Texas (40-17), which had a program-record 110 homers during the regular season. Trey Faltine went 3 for 4 with an RBI single in the seventh and Ivan Melendez, the Big 12 player of the year with a nation-leading 28 homers, was 0 for 3.

Oklahoma State (36-19) was held scoreless for the first time since its regular-season opener against Vanderbilt on Feb. 18. The Cowboys swept the Longhorns in the regular season.

Both teams are scheduled to play again on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up