RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
Home » Sports » Guardians make moves, including…

Guardians make moves, including trading OF Johnson for $1

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put slugger Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list with a tight right hamstring and selected the contract of Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus.

Gonzalez hit a single up the middle off Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday night. Reyes hit .255 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games, struggling to help the offensively challenged team much at the plate as a designated hitter and outfielder. He was in a 4 for 36 (.111) slump since May 9 with two RBIs.

Cleveland also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before opening a four-game series at the Tigers.

On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1. They also activated right-hander Ian Gibaut active off the IL and released lefty Jake Miednik.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up