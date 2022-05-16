Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history

No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs’ Game 7 matchups Sunday night. The first-round elimination games between…

No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs’ Game 7 matchups Sunday night.

The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to lift the Rangers past the Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. New York will next play Carolina, which beat Boston in Game 7 on Saturday night — in regulation.

A few hours later, Johnny Gaudreau’s goal 15:09 into the extra period gave the Flames a 3-2 victory over the Stars. Calgary will play Edmonton — which also won in a Game 7 in regulation Saturday night against Los Angeles — in the second round.

The Stars were also involved the last time multiple Game 7s went to OT on the same day. On April 29, 1997, Todd Marchant led Edmonton over Dallas 4-3, while Buffalo’s Derek Plante lifted the Sabres past the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

