French Open Results

Thursday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at…

Thursday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Holger Rune, Denmark, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Tamara Zidansek (24), Slovenia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, walkover.

Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Paula Badosa (3), Spain, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (11), United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (30), Russia, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marcelo Melo (15), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, and Hunter Reese, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Tatjana Maria and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina (12), Kazakhstan, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (9), Japan, def. Elsa Jacquemot and Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.